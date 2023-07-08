Netherlands Likely to Hold Parliamentary Elections in November - Electoral Council

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) New parliamentary elections could be held in the Netherlands in mid-November, the Dutch Electoral Council said.

On Friday, media reported that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was submitting his government's resignation to the king after the ruling coalition broke apart following its failure to agree on measures to limit the influx of asylum-seekers into the country.

The Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported later on Friday that the Dutch Electoral Council said that parliamentary elections were likely to be held in the country in mid-November.