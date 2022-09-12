Netherlands' Main Airport Asks Airlines to Cancel Flights Due to Lack of Staff

The Netherlands' main airport, Schiphol, located near Amsterdam, asked several airlines on Monday to cancel flights due to a shortage of security personnel and associated long queues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The Netherlands' main airport, Schiphol, located near Amsterdam, asked several airlines on Monday to cancel flights due to a shortage of security personnel and associated long queues.

"Staffing levels at security today are lower than what Schiphol had requested of the security companies. As a result, there is a shortage of security personnel and the number of waiting travellers is increasing, especially in Departures 3. Schiphol has asked several airlines to cancel some flights today between 16:00 (14:00 GMT) and 23:00 (21:00 GMT)," the airport said in a statement.

This is not the first time the airport was forced to take such a measure.

This summer, Schiphol canceled hundreds of flights due to a lack of staff and even imposed a passenger flow limit to avoid queues.

Global airports and airlines have struggled to operate amid labor shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, a huge number of jobs have been cut in the face of border closures, which has eventually led to significant disruptions in airport operations. Moreover, Western sanction against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine have resulted in inflation and subsequent job cuts, low wages and the deterioration of working conditions.