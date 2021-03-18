Netherlands' Mark Rutte Lives Up to 'Teflon Mark' Moniker as His Party Leads in Election

Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte may set a record as the longest-serving head of government, despite a recent child benefits scandal and criticism, as his party is currently leading in the country's snap election

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte may set a record as the longest-serving head of government, despite a recent child benefits scandal and criticism, as his party is currently leading in the country's snap election.

Earlier this year, Rutte and his government at the time found themselves embroiled in a scandal involving officials mistakenly accusing thousands of parents of childcare benefit fraud and demanding to pay the money back. The ensuing backlash forced Rutte to dissolve his cabinet, prompting an early election that was held this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. So far, approximately 80 percent of ballots have been counted.

According to the media, Rutte-led People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) is leading with 36 seats out of 150. It is followed by the left-liberal party Democrats 66 with 24 seats, the nationalist Party for Freedom with 17 seats and Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) with 15 seats.

Rutte has mentioned a possibility of asking Democrats 66 and CDA to join his VDD in a coalition, which, however, will give them 75 seats, one short of the ruling coalition requirement.

As noted by Financial Times, despite all criticism hurled in his direction, Rutte's popularity remained basically unchanged. During his 11 years in power, the acting prime minister earned himself a nickname Teflon Mark, which, per the newspaper, refers to his uncanny ability to ignore crises.

Nevertheless, it is not just the only thing that Rutte has going for him. According to Sanne Kruikemeyer, a political scientist from the University of Amsterdam (UVA) specializing in election campaigns, Rutte is a mature politician and a good tactician.

"PM Mark Rutte has led a remarkable campaign as a 'strong leader'; an image he has polished over the years.

Strong in times of crisis, is the image he wanted and succeeded in conveying, mostly through social media and traditional media of course. The idea defended is that in times of crisis, it is best to regroup behind the leading party," Kruikemeyer told Sputnik.

The expert added that the latest scandal did not damage Rutte, while his "tough reaction" to civil unrest against the coronavirus regulations won support from many citizens.

Rob Roos, a member of the European Parliament in the Conservative and Reformist group, is of a similar opinion, telling Sputnik that Rutte distinguished himself "as prime minister and crisis fighter without having to campaign too hard."

Political scientist Benjamin Biard, whose specialty are the Benelux countries, told Sputnik that the acting prime minister "was expected to be sanctioned for the violation of fundamental freedoms in the name of the fight against COVID-19. It has not happened."

Meanwhile, Rutte himself is evidently in high spirits, saying that he has enough energy to last another 10 years.

"Not everything has gone well in the last 10 years. The main issue is on the table for the next years: how to rebuild the country, going forward after corona. I have the energy for 10 more years," Rutte declared commenting on his party's likely victory

After leading the country since 2010, Rutte has reached what the Politico website described as the incumbent politician's dream of voters not being able to imagine anyone in his place.

"In these uncertain times, people seem to overwhelmingly choose stability, continuity and experience. You don't let people who have never piloted a Boeing fly one for the first time in stormy weather," Jan Driessen, Rutte's former campaign adviser, said as quoted by the news outlet.