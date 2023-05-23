UrduPoint.com

Netherlands May Become First Country To Supply F-16 Fighters To Ukraine - Kiev

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Netherlands May Become First Country to Supply F-16 Fighters to Ukraine - Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Netherlands may become the first country to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said.

"The Netherlands are in a position to be (the) first (country delivering fighters)," he was quoted by Politico as saying.

On Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that countries should not make individual decisions about supplying fighter jets and that the issue must be negotiated within a larger coalition.

Sak told the Washington Post on Saturday that Kiev hopes to receive the first F-16s from foreign donors in late September or early October. In his previous interview with Politico, he said Ukraine hoped to receive up to 50 jet fighters from its allies.

NATO allies recently pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the West has provided to Ukraine as it gears up for a large-scale offensive against Russian forces.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev Netherlands May September October Post From

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

27 minutes ago
 Improvement in media freedom index result of promo ..

Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyu ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

11 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.