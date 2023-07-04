Netherlands Names New Special Envoy for Business, Reconstruction of Ukraine

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Netherlands has appointed high-ranking diplomat Roderick van Schreven as a new special envoy for business and reconstruction of Ukraine after the former envoy to Ukraine had to quit due to his "pro-Russian" remarks, the Dutch cabinet said on Tuesday.

"The government (of the Netherlands) has appointed high-ranking diplomat Roderick van Schreven as the new special envoy for business and reconstruction of Ukraine," it said in a statement.

Before assuming this post, van Schreven had been the Netherlands' special envoy for trilateral cooperation with Israel and Palestine since 2017.

In late April, the country's former special envoy for business and reconstruction of Ukraine, Ron van Dartel, announced his resignation less than a month after his appointment over his allegedly "pro-Russian" remarks, when he said that "Ukrainians are also Russians. We must not forget that. That is the reality." He also reportedly said that the world's leading politicians are "naive" with regard to Russia.