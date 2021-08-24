UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Opens Second Camp For Afghan Refugees - Reports

The Dutch defense ministry has arranged for another shelter in the town of Zeist to accommodate Afghan refugees as evacuation continues, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Dutch defense ministry has arranged for another shelter in the town of Zeist to accommodate Afghan refugees as evacuation continues, media reported on Monday.

The latest of six Dutch evacuation flights brought 129 people on Monday morning, including about 18 citizens of the Netherlands, the DutchNews portal said, citing the defense ministry.

The Afghan evacuees from this flight will be temporarily housed in the new camp in Zeist, according to the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers, as cited in the report.

The first refugee camp at Willem Lodewijk van Nassau barracks in the Zoutkamp village reportedly exhausted its capacity of 400 residents on Sunday night.

The Netherlands sent additional troops to Afghanistan this past weekend to assist its 62 soldiers on the ground with the evacuation of citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had cooperated with them before the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) takeover.

