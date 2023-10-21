Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first in the World Cup game with Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Dutch, who stunned South Africa last time out for their first win over a Test-playing nation at the 50-over showpiece, are unchanged.

Sri Lanka, the only team in the 10-nation tournament yet to win a game after three successive defeats, made two changes with Dusan Hemantha and Kasun Rajitha replacing Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt/wkt), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt/wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Marais Erasmus RSA)

tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)