Netherlands, Partners Working on Options to Supply Kiev With F-16 Fighters- Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023)

The Netherlands, together with Belgium and Denmark, is working on options to complete the debate on the supply of F-16 fighters, Rutte said at a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Hague, noting that there is no taboo in this matter.