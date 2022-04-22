UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Plans To Deliver Self-Propelled Artillery Installations To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 09:18 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The Netherlands plans to supply Ukraine with self-propelled artillery installations, the NOS broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Ollongren said that the Netherlands is consulting with Germany on the issue, according to NOS.

Germany is expected take care of logistics during the deliveries. According to the minister, consultations will take some time but they are in the final stages.

