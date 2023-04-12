Netherlands Plans to Halt Russian LNG Imports Completely - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Netherlands plans to completely halt all Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, winding down all the existing contracts, Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"We have to do what we can do to make sure there is no Russian fossil energy in our system, and we have been successful on coal, pipeline gas and oil," Jetten said, adding that the government is working closely with companies to help with winding down all pre-existing LNG deals.

No new contracts have been signed with Russia in 2023, according to the minister.