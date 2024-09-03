Netherlands' Plat Retains Title In Paralympics Triathlon
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Jetze Plat won the first event of the triathlon at the Paris Paralympics, which finally got underway on Monday after being postponed due to water quality concerns regarding the Seine.
The 33-year-old Dutchman finished in a time of 58min 16sec to claim his third Paralympic title in a row after victory at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
"It's difficult to (express feelings)," said Plat.
"I'm mostly just relieved. It's my third title in the triathlon and I'm very proud of that.
"
The podium of the men's PTWC race -- the triathlon event for wheelchair users -- was completed by Austria's Florian Brungraber in silver medal position and Geert Schipper of the Netherlands in bronze.
The triathlon events at the Paris Games were initially scheduled to take place over two days but due to concerns about bacteria levels in the Seine, where the swimming stage takes place, organisers announced last week that all 11 races would take place on Sunday.
Recent Stories
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
More Stories From World
-
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza1 hour ago
-
Russia's August advances in Ukraine biggest since October 202240 minutes ago
-
Albania releases jailed Greek MEP40 minutes ago
-
Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record3 hours ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits Xinjiang, explores rich cultural heritage, modern developments3 hours ago
-
Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment5 hours ago
-
Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport visits the Cypriot Por ..5 hours ago
-
Federation of Saudi Chambers Forms Saudi Business Council with Eastern European countries5 hours ago
-
Oasis fans' fury sparks UK govt review of dynamic pricing6 hours ago
-
Swaths of China, Japan log record summer temperatures6 hours ago
-
Tropical storm triggers landslides in Philippines, 11 dead7 hours ago
-
Joy, dark fears as far-right AfD wins east German vote7 hours ago