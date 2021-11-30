Netherlands Prepares New ICAO Legal Procedure Against Russia in MH17 Case - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the case of the MH17 flight crash, Dutch news service RTL Nieuws reported, citing anonymous sources.

The issue will be on the agenda of the new government, which is in the process of formation.

RTL sources call this new procedure "very promising" for the Netherlands, arguing that Russia allegedly violated the Chicago Convention, which requires countries to ensure the safety of civil aviation. At the same time, earlier the Dutch authorities opened an investigation into the fact that Ukraine did not close its airspace for civil aviation, but then recommended that this investigation be stopped, which drew criticism from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Chicago Convention states that every state must refrain from using weapons against civilian aircraft.

It is noted that the final decision on filing a claim against Russia in ICAO should be made by the new Dutch government.

According to the spokesman for the country's foreign ministry, the government is currently considering various options for legal procedures.

"The strategy of the process is confidential information. As soon as a decision is made on further steps, it will be announced by the cabinet," he said.