Netherlands' Prime Minister Proposes Plan to Impose Nationwide Curfew - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has proposed a plan to the parliament to introduce a curfew in the country starting Friday, the media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has proposed a plan to the parliament to introduce a curfew in the country starting Friday, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NL Times newspaper, the curfew in the Netherlands is expected to be in place from 8:30 p.m. (06:30 GMT) through 4:30 a.m. During these hours, residents will be able to leave home only in case of emergency. The final decision on the introduction of the curfew will be made after the approval of the plan by parliament.

Also proposed was an obligation for travelers to take a rapid antigen test on arrival to the country, as well as a ban on all flights and ferries from the United Kingdom, passenger flights from South Africa, Suriname and some parts of South America, and putting a limit of one guest over the age of 13 allowed in a household per day.

These restrictions do not need parliamentary approval and are expected to take effect shortly.

The current lockdown introduced on December 15 was set to be in force through January 19 and later was extended until February 9. All stores are closed, except for those selling vital goods, while schools and universities have switched to distance learning.