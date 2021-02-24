UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Prolongs Lockdown, Curfew Over COVID-19 Until March 15 - Government

Wed 24th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Dutch government decided on Tuesday to extend lockdown and curfew introduced as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic until March 15 over the rise of the COVID-19 variant originating in the UK.

"The lockdown and curfew will remain in force at least up to and including 15 March, but secondary schools and institutions of secondary vocational education (MBO) will partially reopen from 1 March," the government said in a press release.

At the same time, starting from March 3, the government will relax the lockdown, allowing young people aged 26 and below to train together outside at sports venues and retailers to open for shopping-by-appointment.

The curfew was introduced on January 23 and subsequently extended until March 3. It lasts from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. local time (from 20:00 to 03:30 GMT). Violators are subjected to fines of 95 Euros ($115).

The Netherlands has been locked down since December 15. All non-essential shops are closed, along with restaurants, cafes, theaters, museums, gyms, pools, beauty salons and casinos. Schools switched to distance learning on December 16.

In late January, people reacted to the curfew and the extension of the lockdown until February 9 by taking to the streets. Violent protests broke out all across the country, with the epicenter in Amsterdam.

