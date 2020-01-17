UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Raised $2.6Mln To Help Fire-Ravaged Australia - Reports

Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) People in the Netherlands donated about 2.4 million Euros ($2.6 million) to provide aid to combat the wildfires ravaging Australia, media reported on Friday.

The NL Times newspaper reported that about 1.

2 million euros were donated to the Red Cross and will be allocated to the organization's team in Australia that provide emergency and psychological assistance to people affected by the disaster.

Moreover, people donated more than one million euros to the World Wide Fund for Nature so it could help animals affected by the bushfires.

Australia has been experiencing the worst wildfire disaster in its history since late last year. The fires have reportedly claimed at least 27 lives, destroyed 2,000 homes and devastated the nation's unique wildlife, with some saying that more than one billion animals have died.

