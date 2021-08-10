UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Ready To Consider New Steps Against Minsk - Acting Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:23 AM

Netherlands Ready to Consider New Steps Against Minsk - Acting Foreign Minister

The Netherlands is ready to consider new measures against the Belarusian authorities, the country's acting foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The Netherlands is ready to consider new measures against the Belarusian authorities, the country's acting foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, said on Monday.

"One year after the elections in #Belarus, repression continues unabatedly. The crackdown on human rights defenders and independent media is shocking and has to end," she tweeted.

Kaag further called on the immediate release of all political prisoners and demanded to hold accountable those responsible.

"The Netherlands is ready to consider further measures," she added.

The only way for Belarus to solve its "human rights crisis" is to hold free and fair elections, according to the Dutch minister.

Relations between Belarus and the West have been deteriorating since Alexander Lukashenko's re-election as the president of Belarus in August of 2020, after which the opposition organized mass protests. The opposition continues to insist that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. The European Union, the United States and their partners have since been introducing gradual sanctions on Minsk for alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.

For its part, Minsk has repeatedly stated that it is Western countries that are to blame for the protests in Belarus.

Related Topics

Election European Union Minsk Belarus United States Netherlands August 2020 Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

1 minute ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

1 minute ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

1 minute ago
 MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

1 hour ago
 Vawda urges Nawaz to avoid playing gimmicks with n ..

Vawda urges Nawaz to avoid playing gimmicks with nation, return Pakistan

1 minute ago
 India's nuclearization of Indian ocean threatens i ..

India's nuclearization of Indian ocean threatens int'l, regional peace, Pakistan ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.