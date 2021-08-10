Netherlands Ready to Consider New Steps Against Minsk - Acting Foreign Minister

The Netherlands is ready to consider new measures against the Belarusian authorities, the country's acting foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, said on Monday

"One year after the elections in #Belarus, repression continues unabatedly. The crackdown on human rights defenders and independent media is shocking and has to end," she tweeted.

Kaag further called on the immediate release of all political prisoners and demanded to hold accountable those responsible.

"The Netherlands is ready to consider further measures," she added.

The only way for Belarus to solve its "human rights crisis" is to hold free and fair elections, according to the Dutch minister.

Relations between Belarus and the West have been deteriorating since Alexander Lukashenko's re-election as the president of Belarus in August of 2020, after which the opposition organized mass protests. The opposition continues to insist that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. The European Union, the United States and their partners have since been introducing gradual sanctions on Minsk for alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.

For its part, Minsk has repeatedly stated that it is Western countries that are to blame for the protests in Belarus.