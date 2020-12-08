Netherlands Ready to Revise Double Taxation Avoidance Deal With Russia - Finance Ministry

The Netherlands is ready to revise the double taxation avoidance deal with Russia, and believes that the new agreement should take into account the interests of both sides, the Dutch Ministry of Finance told Sputnik on Tuesday

On December 4, the Russian Finance Ministry announced that it had initiated the procedure of denunciation of the deal, in order to increase the withholding tax to 15 percent on dividends and interest. The ministry also said it could not accept amendments proposed by the Netherlands, as they provided for loopholes to withdraw taxable funds.

The Dutch Ministry of Finance stressed that the country has a constructive stand on the double taxation avoidance deal. Russia and the Netherlands continue negotiations on revising the agreement, the ministry added.

The Dutch Ministry of Finance expressed the belief that Russia's offer did not fully take into account the existing economic reality and could therefore have negative consequences for both Russian and Dutch businesses.