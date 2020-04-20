UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Receives Almost 1 Million Masks From China Amid Pandemic - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:27 PM

Netherlands Receives Almost 1 Million Masks From China Amid Pandemic - Health Minister

A batch of hundreds of thousands of medical masks and tens of thousands of goggles and protective suits has been shipped from China to the Dutch Schiphol airport in the Netherlands' capital city of Amsterdam on Monday, the country's Minister for Medical Care Martin van Rijn said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A batch of hundreds of thousands of medical masks and tens of thousands of goggles and protective suits has been shipped from China to the Dutch Schiphol airport in the Netherlands' capital city of Amsterdam on Monday, the country's Minister for Medical Care Martin van Rijn said.

"Great news, there was an airlift with protective equipment from China. Tonight at Schiphol, the first flight was welcomed with hundreds of thousands of masks, 30,000 coats and 30,000 protective goggles," the minister said on Twitter and to Dutch media.

The total number of masks was reportedly 800,000.

The delivery reportedly included FFP2 professional masks that were inspected and approved by the Dutch authorities in Shanghai before signing the contract.

The Netherlands will be receiving deliveries of personal protective equipment from China every day in the coming weeks. It is expected that a total of about 6 million masks will be shipped.

Van Rijn has previously said that China had already sent 30,000 protective clothing units and 30,000 safety goggles to the European country.

The Netherlands has so far confirmed 33,405 COVID-18 cases with 3,751 fatalities and 9,779 recoveries, according to the National Institute for Public Health and Environment.

Related Topics

China Twitter Shanghai Amsterdam Van Netherlands Media From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Firestorm rising in India, IOJK more dangerous tha ..

29 seconds ago

Details of sixth edition of Holy Quran Tahbeer and ..

39 seconds ago

UAE’s advanced infrastructure enables it to cont ..

46 seconds ago

UAE accomplishes achievements in smart services, d ..

53 seconds ago

Police Officer working for RAW in Karachi arrested

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Related Fatalities Among Doctors in It ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.