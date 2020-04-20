Netherlands Receives Almost 1 Million Masks From China Amid Pandemic - Health Minister

A batch of hundreds of thousands of medical masks and tens of thousands of goggles and protective suits has been shipped from China to the Dutch Schiphol airport in the Netherlands' capital city of Amsterdam on Monday, the country's Minister for Medical Care Martin van Rijn said

"Great news, there was an airlift with protective equipment from China. Tonight at Schiphol, the first flight was welcomed with hundreds of thousands of masks, 30,000 coats and 30,000 protective goggles," the minister said on Twitter and to Dutch media.

The total number of masks was reportedly 800,000.

The delivery reportedly included FFP2 professional masks that were inspected and approved by the Dutch authorities in Shanghai before signing the contract.

The Netherlands will be receiving deliveries of personal protective equipment from China every day in the coming weeks. It is expected that a total of about 6 million masks will be shipped.

Van Rijn has previously said that China had already sent 30,000 protective clothing units and 30,000 safety goggles to the European country.

The Netherlands has so far confirmed 33,405 COVID-18 cases with 3,751 fatalities and 9,779 recoveries, according to the National Institute for Public Health and Environment.