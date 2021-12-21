UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Receives US Request To Extradite Russian Cyber Suspect Dubnikov - Prosecutors

Tue 21st December 2021

The Netherlands has received a request from the United States to extradite Russian national Denis Dubnikov, arrested on suspicion of involvement in cybercrime, Ilse de Heir, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor's Office of the Dutch province of North Holland, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Yes, we received a request from the United States for his extradition. Following that, we have asked the court to set a date for the court hearing," de Heir said.

The spokeswoman said the date of the hearing has not been set.

Earlier in November, the North Holland Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Dubnikov had been arrested at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on November 2 on a US request over his alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The period of custody prior to extradition to the United States may last up to 60 days.

His lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik that Dubnikov was detained in Mexico by US intelligence, which put him on a plane to the Netherlands, where extradition procedures are much easier. Bukh also said that Dubnikov is accused of money laundering and may face up to 20 years in jail.

