UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Records No COVID-19 Outbreak After Black Lives Matter Protests - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:23 PM

Netherlands Records No COVID-19 Outbreak After Black Lives Matter Protests - Reports

The mass demonstrations against racism and police brutality that recently took place in Amsterdam and Rotterdam have not led to any significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, media reported on Tuesday, citing local health authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The mass demonstrations against racism and police brutality that recently took place in Amsterdam and Rotterdam have not led to any significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, media reported on Tuesday, citing local health authorities.

The maximum incubation period of the virus 14 days has already passed since the demonstration on June 1 in Amsterdam, and is coming to an end after the demonstration in Rotterdam on June 3.

According to the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, as of Tuesday, two protesters with respiratory symptoms have contacted the local health service in Amsterdam.

One tested negative for COVID-19, while the results of the second test are still pending.

"We will keep records later this week, but so far there is no evidence of a major outbreak," a spokesperson for the Amsterdam health service told the news outlet.

The local authorities in Rotterdam have not recorded a new outbreak of the infection following the protests either.

The killing of African American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May has sparked a wave of protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism, which spread to all 50 states and numerous countries worldwide.

Related Topics

Police Man Rotterdam Amsterdam George Minneapolis May June Media All

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

34 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

49 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

58 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

58 minutes ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.