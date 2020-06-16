Netherlands Records No COVID-19 Outbreak After Black Lives Matter Protests - Reports

The mass demonstrations against racism and police brutality that recently took place in Amsterdam and Rotterdam have not led to any significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, media reported on Tuesday, citing local health authorities

The maximum incubation period of the virus 14 days has already passed since the demonstration on June 1 in Amsterdam, and is coming to an end after the demonstration in Rotterdam on June 3.

According to the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, as of Tuesday, two protesters with respiratory symptoms have contacted the local health service in Amsterdam.

One tested negative for COVID-19, while the results of the second test are still pending.

"We will keep records later this week, but so far there is no evidence of a major outbreak," a spokesperson for the Amsterdam health service told the news outlet.

The local authorities in Rotterdam have not recorded a new outbreak of the infection following the protests either.

The killing of African American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May has sparked a wave of protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism, which spread to all 50 states and numerous countries worldwide.