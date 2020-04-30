(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A German laboratory has offered to conduct up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests daily in the Netherlands, but the Dutch health authorities have refused, the NL Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing German virologist Roger Grosser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A German laboratory has offered to conduct up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests daily in the Netherlands, but the Dutch health authorities have refused, the NL Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing German virologist Roger Grosser.

Grosser, who works for Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff laboratory in Germany's Cologne, has told the newspaper that his lab has enough capacity to carry out 5,000 COVID-19 tests in the Netherlands per day.

According to NL Times, Dutch testing capabilities would double if the health authorities would accept Labor Dr.

Wisplinghoff's offer.

The Diagnostics Task Force of the Netherlands confirmed to the newspaper that the Dutch Health Ministry has indeed received such an offer but added that extra testing was not necessary at the moment.

The Netherlands currently tests approximately 7,000 people for COVID-19 every day, mainly health care workers, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions.