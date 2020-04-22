Netherlands Registers 138 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Surpasses 4,000- Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Netherlands has reported 138 deaths from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours, and the overall death toll reached 4,054, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday

The health authorities have also confirmed 708 COVID-19 cases over the given period, and the total number of cases climbed to 34,842.

The previous reports indicated that the Netherlands had 34,134 COVID-19 cases and 3,916 fatalities.

According to RIVM, the actual number of coronavirus cases is higher than reported, as not all COVID-19 carriers are tested.