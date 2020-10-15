The Netherlands regrets Russia's decision to withdraw from trilateral consultations on MH17 with Australia, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Netherlands regrets Russia's decision to withdraw from trilateral consultations on MH17 with Australia, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said Thursday.

"Russia has informed us of its unilateral decision to stop consultations on MH17.

The Netherlands deeply regrets this decision by Russia," Blok said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that further trilateral consultations with the Netherlands and Australia would be impossible. Russia said it would still cooperate with the relevant Dutch agencies.