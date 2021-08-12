Netherlands Reports 71% Fully Vaccinated People

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Netherlands reported one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe on Thursday, with 71% of the population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge published updated figures on Twitter. He said that 84% had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The country began mass vaccination in May and has been offering COVID-19 shots to teens aged 12 and over since early July, in an attempt to avert a new wave of mutation-driven infections.

The Netherlands is one of the best performing EU member states, on par with Portugal and Spain, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Ireland has the highest vaccination rate overall. Discrepancies are wide between western and eastern Europe.