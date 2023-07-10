Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage Items to Indonesia, Sri Lanka - Reports

The Netherlands has returned to Indonesia and Sri Lanka almost 500 cultural heritage items which were wrongfully brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period, Dutch media reported on Monday

The country's State Secretary for Culture and Media Gunay Uslu signed over the ownership of 472 cultural objects to Hilmar Farid, director general of the ministry of culture in Indonesia, the Dutch news portal said. Six more items will be returned to Sri Lanka, the report said. The ceremony took place at the National Museum of Ethnology in Leiden on Monday.

"These objects have biographies, there are stories behind them," Farid was quoted as saying by Dutch News.

He noted that the task was not only to bring back the objects but also to reintegrate missing parts into the national historical narrative.

"We hope we will continue this endeavor and closer cooperation between two countries," he added, according to the portal.

In 2020, a commission of the Dutch Council for Culture advised to return the pillaged artworks in the event they are requested.

On July 6, the Dutch government announced the return of 478 art objects brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period to Indonesia and Sri Lanka. The objects were wrongfully brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period, acquired under duress or by looting, the statement read.

Indonesia was a colony of the Netherlands from 1826 to 1942, when it fell under the Japanese occupation. The country's independence was declared only in 1945.