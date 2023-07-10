Open Menu

Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage Items To Indonesia, Sri Lanka - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage Items to Indonesia, Sri Lanka - Reports

The Netherlands has returned to Indonesia and Sri Lanka almost 500 cultural heritage items which were wrongfully brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period, Dutch media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Netherlands has returned to Indonesia and Sri Lanka almost 500 cultural heritage items which were wrongfully brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period, Dutch media reported on Monday.

The country's State Secretary for Culture and Media Gunay Uslu signed over the ownership of 472 cultural objects to Hilmar Farid, director general of the ministry of culture in Indonesia, the Dutch news portal said. Six more items will be returned to Sri Lanka, the report said. The ceremony took place at the National Museum of Ethnology in Leiden on Monday.

"These objects have biographies, there are stories behind them," Farid was quoted as saying by Dutch News.

He noted that the task was not only to bring back the objects but also to reintegrate missing parts into the national historical narrative.

"We hope we will continue this endeavor and closer cooperation between two countries," he added, according to the portal.

In 2020, a commission of the Dutch Council for Culture advised to return the pillaged artworks in the event they are requested.

On July 6, the Dutch government announced the return of 478 art objects brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period to Indonesia and Sri Lanka. The objects were wrongfully brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period, acquired under duress or by looting, the statement read.

Indonesia was a colony of the Netherlands from 1826 to 1942, when it fell under the Japanese occupation. The country's independence was declared only in 1945.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Independence Indonesia Netherlands July 2020 Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, ..

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, Russian 'Undeclared' Chemical ..

9 minutes ago
 GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Creat ..

GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Create SWIFT Rival With Gulf Hub

9 minutes ago
 US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, ..

US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, Prevent Sanctions Evasion - Tr ..

9 minutes ago
 Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Mu ..

Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev - Foreign Mini ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park ..

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28 ..

21 minutes ago
 Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithu ..

Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithuania Until 2024 - Gov't

11 minutes ago
Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace ..

Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace Extension - Lithuanian Defens ..

11 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kie ..

State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kiev Won't Impact Support From Al ..

11 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violati ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violating Airspace

20 minutes ago
 Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pa ..

Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pay Raise, Stop Protests - Trade ..

13 minutes ago
 Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropria ..

Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropriate' Use of Consultancies

13 minutes ago
 UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent P ..

UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent Probe Into Israeli Prison Pract ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World