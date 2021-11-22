UrduPoint.com

Netherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests As Violence By 'Idiots'

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:37 PM

Netherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'

Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned the recent demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, describing them as violent acts by "idiots" under the guise of protest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned the recent demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, describing them as violent acts by "idiots" under the guise of protest.

On Friday, a violent protest took place in Rotterdam with participants launching fireworks and throwing rocks at the police, with over 50 people detained. This was followed by civil unrest in several cities across the country over the weekend, with the tally of those detained during the three-day protests reaching over 100 people.

"Demonstrations are part of the rule of law, but what I will not stand for is idiots who use blatant violence against the people who work every day to keep this country safe," Rutte said, as quoted by Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

The acting prime minister stressed that the recent events were "pure violence that has nothing to do with demonstrations."

The protests followed the announcement of a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be effective until December 4. The restrictions obligate essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 8 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT). Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 6 p.m. (17:00 GMT). Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, movies, and theaters. Social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were advised to work from home.

