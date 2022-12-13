UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Says Can Host Special Tribunal On Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Netherlands Says Can Host Special Tribunal on Ukraine - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The Netherlands can host a special tribunal to investigate alleged "Russian crimes" in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

"If there is a need to create a tribunal, then it can be opened in The Hague," the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) quoted Hoekstra as saying.

He said the tribunal needs "broad international political support and financing."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia categorically rejects accusations of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

