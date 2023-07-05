Open Menu

Netherlands' Schiphol Cancels Over 300 Flights Due To Storm - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) More than 300 flights have been canceled Wednesday morning in the Netherlands' Schiphol airport because of Storm Poly, NL Times reported.

The number of delayed and canceled flights is likely to rise even higher as the storm progresses, according to the report.

The "Red" weather hazard level was announced on Wednesday in the provinces of North Holland, Flevoland, Friesland and in the IJsselmeer district in the northwestern part of the Netherlands because of the storm.

Schiphol airport warned that on account of the storm, very limited air traffic was possible between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

