UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Semiconductor Firm ASML To Make $200Mln Expansion To US Plant - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Netherlands Semiconductor Firm ASML to Make $200Mln Expansion to US Plant - Statement

The Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturing company ASML announced in a release on Tuesday that it is making a $200 million expansion to its largest plant in the United States in the state of Connecticut

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturing company ASML announced in a release on Tuesday that it is making a $200 million expansion to its largest plant in the United States in the state of Connecticut.

"Today, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves joined Peter Wennink, CEO and President of Dutch Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturer ASML, at ASML's Veldhoven headquarters to announce ASML's $200 million expansion of their Wilton, Connecticut facility," the release said. "ASML is the latest international company to make a significant investment in American semiconductor manufacturing during the Biden-Harris administration."

The announcement came as the Bipartisan Innovation Act, legislation that would invest $52 billion in the research, development, and production of semiconductors in the United States, advances closer toward final passage before Congress, the release said.

ASML Wilton is the largest research and development and manufacturing site for ASML in the United States with more than 2,000 employees and $100 million already invested in clean rooms, laboratories and offices, the release said.

It is already a major design, engineering and production center, developing machines necessary to create advanced chips to meet increasing global demand, the release also said.

"The expansion is expected to create 1,000 new jobs over the next two years," the release added.

Deputy Secretary Graves visited ASML as a part of his trip to Europe to strengthen transatlantic cooperation and engage with public and private sector partners on critical issues such as supply chain relief, emerging technologies, and export controls, according to the release.

Related Topics

Europe Company United States SITE Congress Commerce Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Experts demand govt to grant GB provisional provin ..

Experts demand govt to grant GB provisional province status

1 minute ago
 IEA Chief Fears EU Countries Dependent on Russian ..

IEA Chief Fears EU Countries Dependent on Russian Gas May Need Fuel Rationing Th ..

1 minute ago
 Qadir Patel visits Polio Emergency Centre

Qadir Patel visits Polio Emergency Centre

2 minutes ago
 Export of sports goods surges 33 % to $295.833 mil ..

Export of sports goods surges 33 % to $295.833 million

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects water supply in Cholistan

Commissioner inspects water supply in Cholistan

4 minutes ago
 AKF, PACF hold weeklong free eye camp in Kabul

AKF, PACF hold weeklong free eye camp in Kabul

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.