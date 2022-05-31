Netherlands Semiconductor Firm ASML to Make $200Mln Expansion to US Plant - Statement

The Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturing company ASML announced in a release on Tuesday that it is making a $200 million expansion to its largest plant in the United States in the state of Connecticut

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturing company ASML announced in a release on Tuesday that it is making a $200 million expansion to its largest plant in the United States in the state of Connecticut.

"Today, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves joined Peter Wennink, CEO and President of Dutch Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturer ASML, at ASML's Veldhoven headquarters to announce ASML's $200 million expansion of their Wilton, Connecticut facility," the release said. "ASML is the latest international company to make a significant investment in American semiconductor manufacturing during the Biden-Harris administration."

The announcement came as the Bipartisan Innovation Act, legislation that would invest $52 billion in the research, development, and production of semiconductors in the United States, advances closer toward final passage before Congress, the release said.

ASML Wilton is the largest research and development and manufacturing site for ASML in the United States with more than 2,000 employees and $100 million already invested in clean rooms, laboratories and offices, the release said.

It is already a major design, engineering and production center, developing machines necessary to create advanced chips to meet increasing global demand, the release also said.

"The expansion is expected to create 1,000 new jobs over the next two years," the release added.

Deputy Secretary Graves visited ASML as a part of his trip to Europe to strengthen transatlantic cooperation and engage with public and private sector partners on critical issues such as supply chain relief, emerging technologies, and export controls, according to the release.