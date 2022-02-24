UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Sends 2 F-35 Fighters To Protect NATO Space Over Eastern Europe - Ministry

February 24, 2022

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Netherlands has sent two F-35 fighters to protect NATO airspace over Eastern Europe amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two F-35 fighters are currently deployed to protect NATO airspace over Eastern Europe.

The Netherlands expresses allied solidarity and contributes, especially now, to maintain the integrity of the NATO zone," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military operation against Ukraine. In a televised speech, the Russian leader said that the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics requested help from Russia to counter Ukraine's military aggression.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the army does not target Ukrainian cities, so there is no threat to the civilians.

