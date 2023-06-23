Open Menu

Netherlands Signs Contract With FN Herstal To Procure MAG Machine Guns For Kiev - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 12:10 AM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Netherlands has signed a $121 million (111 million euros) contract with Belgian arms manufacturer FN Herstal to procure MAG machine guns for Ukraine, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Defense ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium signed an agreement on Thursday, according to which the Dutch side needs to spend 355 million Euros on Belgian industry.

"As the first use of this amount, the Netherlands has signed a contract for 111 million euros with the Belgian company FN Herstal to supply MAG machine guns for Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

