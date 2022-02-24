UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Slams Russian Military Operation In Ukraine - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Netherlands Slams Russian Military Operation in Ukraine - Prime Minister

The Netherlands denounces Russia's military operation in Ukraine and remains in touch with European and NATO partners on the issue, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Netherlands denounces Russia's military operation in Ukraine and remains in touch with European and NATO partners on the issue, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

"The Netherlands strongly condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine. We are in close contact with EU/NATO and other allies. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people," Rutte tweeted.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation in Ukraine, several days after he had recognized the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics from Kiev.

According to the republics, the breakaway region has been subject to intensified shelling by the Ukrainian army in the past week.

As the fighting is underway across Ukraine, the West has expressed outrage over Russia's move, while Moscow maintains it has no intention to occupy Ukraine but will decisively respond to any external threat.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Netherlands From

Recent Stories

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian ..

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine

19 seconds ago
 LRH witnesses decline in corona patients

LRH witnesses decline in corona patients

20 seconds ago
 Foolproof security arrangements for Cricket matche ..

Foolproof security arrangements for Cricket matches

22 seconds ago
 Poland Applies for Holding Consultations Under Art ..

Poland Applies for Holding Consultations Under Article 4 of NATO Treaty - Cabine ..

26 seconds ago
 Putin authorizes military operation in eastern Ukr ..

Putin authorizes military operation in eastern Ukrain

10 minutes ago
 Lukashenko to Hold Meeting With Military - Reports

Lukashenko to Hold Meeting With Military - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>