Netherlands Slams Russian Military Operation in Ukraine - Prime Minister

The Netherlands denounces Russia's military operation in Ukraine and remains in touch with European and NATO partners on the issue, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday

"The Netherlands strongly condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine. We are in close contact with EU/NATO and other allies. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people," Rutte tweeted.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation in Ukraine, several days after he had recognized the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics from Kiev.

According to the republics, the breakaway region has been subject to intensified shelling by the Ukrainian army in the past week.

As the fighting is underway across Ukraine, the West has expressed outrage over Russia's move, while Moscow maintains it has no intention to occupy Ukraine but will decisively respond to any external threat.