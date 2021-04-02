Netherlands Stops Using AstraZeneca Vaccine for People Under 60 - Reports

The Netherlands will stop using the coronavirus vaccine of UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca for people under 60, RTL Nieuws reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Netherlands will stop using the coronavirus vaccine of UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca for people under 60, RTL Nieuws reported.

In the Netherlands, the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will only be used by people aged 60 and over in the near future. The decision was taken by Health Minister Hugo de Jonge after consultation with the Health Council, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and the Medicines Evaluation board Agency (MEB) due to the side effects of the vaccine.

It is noted that severe thrombosis was recorded among the side effects of the vaccine in the Netherlands.

Earlier, Dutch research center Lareb, which deals with the identification of side effects, reported the death of a woman in the Netherlands due to pulmonary embolism after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was noted that a total of five women aged 25 to 65 years after vaccination with AstraZeneca had thrombosis and a low platelet count.

Currently, some EU countries have suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca due to the reported thromboembolic complications in those vaccinated. The European regulator is investigating the incidents, but so far considers it possible to continue vaccination.