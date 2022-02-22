UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situation In Ukraine - Reports

Published February 22, 2022

Netherlands Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situation in Ukraine - Reports

The Dutch Government on Tuesday summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Shulgin over the situation in Ukraine, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Dutch Government on Tuesday summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Shulgin over the situation in Ukraine, media reported.

Dutch broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) cited Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as saying that the Netherlands has yet to speak about Russian "invasion" of Ukraine, however it sees "disturbing signs" of this sort of actions.

