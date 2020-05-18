UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Supports Patent Pool Initiative Of Costa Rica, WHO On COVID-19 Response

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:22 PM

The Netherlands supports Costa Rica's initiative for a pool that would bring together patents, test data and other information about the coronavirus, Hugo de Jonge, the Dutch minister of health, welfare and sport, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Netherlands supports Costa Rica's initiative for a pool that would bring together patents, test data and other information about the coronavirus, Hugo de Jonge, the Dutch minister of health, welfare and sport, said Monday.

"We welcome the patent pool initiative of Costa Rica and WHO, strengthening the implementation of international health regulations and of health systems remain of vital importance," de Jonge said told the World Health Assembly.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, endorsed the proposal in April.

There have been more than 4.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the world, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

