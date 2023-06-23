Open Menu

Netherlands Suspends 17 Major Infrastructure Projects - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:11 PM

The Netherlands is suspending 17 major infrastructure projects worth more than 4 billion euros ($4.35 billion) due to costs and environmental impact, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said on Friday

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Netherlands is suspending 17 major infrastructure projects worth more than 4 billion Euros ($4.35 billion) due to costs and environmental impact, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said on Friday.

"Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers has decided to suspend a number of road and waterway projects," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the projects cannot be implemented due to problems with nitrogen emissions, rising construction costs and shortage of labor.

In total, 14 road construction projects and three waterway construction projects will be suspended, the statement read.

The ministry noted that the released money will be used to maintain the existing infrastructure.

