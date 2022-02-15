Netherlands Suspends Consular Functions of Embassy in Kiev

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Netherlands on Monday suspended the work of the consular section of its embassy in Kiev amid fears of the escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

"The consular section of the embassy of the Netherlands in Kiev is closed until further notice," the message, published on the government website, read.

Dutch citizens living on the territory of Ukraine can still apply for emergency consular assistance in the consular center, established in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to the statement.

On Friday, the Dutch authorities urged its nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible amid the risk of hostilities.

The Netherlands is among many countries that began withdrawing diplomatic staff and their families from Kiev last week. Some countries, including Australia and Germany, decided to move their embassies and consular sections from Kiev to western cities of Ukraine, away from the border with Russia.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a briefing on Saturday that the departure of diplomatic staff from Ukraine was justified inasmuch as the "risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do."

Moscow has repeatedly responded by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory. Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.