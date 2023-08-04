Open Menu

Netherlands Suspends Direct Cooperation With Niger Following Coup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 06:20 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Netherlands has suspended direct cooperation with Niger's government on development and security programs due to the military coup in the country, the Dutch government said on Friday.

"Following the coup in Niger, the Cabinet has temporarily suspended direct cooperation with the African country's central government. This includes support for development and security cooperation programs that go through the central government," the government said in a statement.

Specifically, health investments of more than 6 million Euros ($6.566 million) and a program to strengthen the penitentiary system worth nearly 4 million euros will be suspended, the statement read.

The training of mobile border guards (5 million euros) under the EUCAP Sahel Niger civilian mission will also be temporarily halted, the statement added.

The EUCAP Sahel Niger mission is part of the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) mechanism, which allows the European Union to deploy missions abroad for peacekeeping and conflict prevention. EUCAP helped train Niger's internal security officials.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew. The guard's commander, Gen, Abdourahamane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the head of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

