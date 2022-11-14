UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Allocate $25.7 Mln To Support Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The Netherlands will allocate 25 million Euros ($25.7 million) to support the Ukrainian military, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday.

"In total, we contribute 25 million euros to support Ukraine's armed forces with combat food rations, first aid kits, ambulances, fuel trucks and drone jammers," Hoekstra at a joint press conference with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Hague.

Hoekstra also said that the country will continue to support Ukraine with sanctions, humanitarian aid and accountability, and the Netherlands will contribute an additional 20 million euros for NATO's trust fund for Ukraine

