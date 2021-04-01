Netherlands to Allow In-Person Eurovision Attendance for COVID-19 Experiment - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Dutch government has allowed organizers of Eurovision 2021 to let a small part of fans attend the song contest in person as part of a trial to understand the safety limits of mass events during COVID-19, media reported on Thursday.

Dutch broadcaster NOS said that up to 3,500 people ” approximately half of the usual audience ” will be able to attend the six rehearsals, two semi-finals and the grand final of the Rotterdam-hosted contest, provided they have a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

"We welcome this decision by the Dutch government and the possibility that we can invite fans to join us as we bring the Eurovision Song Contest back in May," Eurovision Executive Supervisor Martin Osterdahl said in a statement.

Osterdahl promised more details on safety arrangements in the coming weeks.

The Dutch government might reportedly still reverse its decision and cancel the in-person attendance if the number of infections grows.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Context is slated to take place from May 18-22.

Last year, the 65th edition of the annual musical extravaganza was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, the organizers held a virtual show, featuring the songs that had been chosen to compete at the international contest.