Netherlands To Ban Flights From S.Africa From Friday Due To New COVID-19 Variant - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The Netherlands is imposing a ban on flights from South Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant, Algemeen Dagblad reported on Friday, citing acting Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge.

According to de Jonge, the ban will come into effect at 12:00 local time (11:00 GTM).

Those passengers who will arrive in the Netherlands from South Africa before this time will have to quarantine.

In addition, South Africa has been added to the list of countries with a high risk of the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

