PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Netherlands will not support Bulgaria's bid to join the European Union's free-movement Schengen Zone at the EU Council meeting in Brussels next week, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch Cabinet decided to support the accession of Romania and Croatia to the Schengen area, while blocking Bulgaria's application. The ministers believe that Bulgaria does not meet the necessary conditions for Schengen membership, according to the report.

According to Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, it is "still too early" for Bulgaria's entry to the area, the report read. The minister did not exclude that the Netherlands may reconsider its decision when it becomes clear that Bulgaria is capable of tackling corruption and organized crime.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed concern that Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area may cause a flow of illegal migration through the country, according to the report.

Currently, the Schengen visa-free zone includes 26 countries, all EU member states except Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania, as well as non-EU member Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. On October 18, the European Parliament approved Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen area. On November 10, the parliament adopted a resolution for the admission of Croatia.