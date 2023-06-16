UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Commit 2% Of GDP To Military Needs At NATO Summit - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 10:48 PM

The Dutch Defense Ministry said on Friday that the kingdom would commit 2% of its industrial output to spending on military needs from 2024-2025 at the NATO summit in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Dutch Defense Ministry said on Friday that the kingdom would commit 2% of its industrial output to spending on military needs from 2024-2025 at the NATO summit in July.

"The government supports making financing agreements in the NATO context. In 2024 and 2025, the Netherlands will meet the 2% goal," it said in a statement after a NATO defense ministers' meeting.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told the gathering in Brussels that he expected the allies to make a more ambitious commitment to defense investment at the Vilnius summit, with the 2% target as "a floor, not a ceiling.

" Only seven of then 30 member states had met the spending target as of 2022.

The ministers also reviewed the NATO Defense Production Action Plan, designed to address shortfalls in NATO military stocks by aggregating demand and increasing interoperability and interchangeability of allied arsenals.

The Netherlands said the July summit would also discuss a plan to bolster regional defense starting 2025. The kingdom assured its allies of continued commitment to rotating troops to NATO's eastern flank and offered to form larger units with partners, such as Germany, and put them on stand-by.

