Netherlands to Continue Weapons Supplies to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine with arms supplies, Wopke Hoekstra, the minister of foreign affairs of the kingdom, said on Thursday.

"We have supported you and will continue to support you. First of all, with weapons," Hoekstra said introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the latter's visit to the Hague.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the Netherlands.