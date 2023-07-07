Open Menu

Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NATO Mission in Iraq - Defense Ministry

The Netherlands will expand its military presence within NATO's mission in Iraq, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Friday

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Netherlands will expand its military presence within NATO's mission in Iraq, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Netherlands will expand its contribution to NATO's mission in Iraq (NMI). We are talking about an infantry company with support of a total of 145 soldiers. It will be deployed for a year starting January 1, 2024," the statement said.

The Netherlands has been deploying military advisers and staff officers to strengthen the Iraqi security sector. Their work will be extended until July 1, 2025, the ministry added.

NATO's mission in Iraq officially started in July 2018. It consists of about 500 instructors, military advisers and support personnel. According to the official information, NMI engages only in training of Iraqi forces who report directly to Baghdad. NATO forces do not take part in any military actions along with the Iraqi armed forces.

