Netherlands To Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Until March 2 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:50 AM

Netherlands to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Until March 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Netherlands has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in the country until March 2, Dutch news reported citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte said during a press conference that while incidence rates were declining, a third wave of incidence growth was approaching due to the spread of the "UK" strain of coronavirus.

"That's why we have no choice but to extend the lockdown until March 2, otherwise we will have to pay the bill for being too optimistic... It is our responsibility to make decisions based on constantly updated information," Rutte said.

The decision to extend the lockdown may be reviewed on February 23.

