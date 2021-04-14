UrduPoint.com
Netherlands To Extend COVID Restrictions After April 21 - Government

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) COVID-19 restrictions will stay in effect after April 21 in the Netherlands despite previously announced plans as it still "too soon" to lift them the country's acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated on Tuesday.

"We expected to start relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures on April 21. We hoped that this could be done ... At the moment, we are making only one change: after schools have opened, preschool educational facilities will now also be able to open," Rutte said at a press briefing.

The Dutch government has presented a roadmap for lifting coronavirus lockdown measures, including canceling the curfew and opening terraces of cafes and restaurants. However, according to Rutte, that was "too soon.

"We will take the first step when the peak of the third wave has passed," Rutte stated.

The acting prime minister noted that the measures will be reviewed every week and added that there was a possibility that restrictions could be lifted after April 28.

The Netherlands have been under near total lockdown since December. In beginning of March, some public facilities were allowed to open, including kindergartens, schools, hairdressers, beauty salons and shops.

On Tuesday, the Dutch public health institute reported that the number of new coronavirus infections rose 6 percent over the past week and reached 51,240, with the largest increase in positive tests recorded among children aged 13-17 years.

