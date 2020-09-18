UrduPoint.com
Netherlands To Hold Syria 'Accountable' For Alleged Human Rights Violations - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:29 PM

Netherlands to Hold Syria 'Accountable' for Alleged Human Rights Violations - Ministry

The Netherlands has made its decision to hold the Syrian authorities responsible for alleged human rights violations, including by filing a case with an international court, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Netherlands has made its decision to hold the Syrian authorities responsible for alleged human rights violations, including by filing a case with an international court, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The ministry Names President Bashar Assad's government responsible for various transgressions such as torture, murder and poison-gas attacks.

"As the evidence continues to mount, the Netherlands has decided to formally hold the Syrian state accountable," Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok said in a statement.

Syria is said to have already been informed about the Netherlands' decision through a diplomatic note.

"The diplomatic note asked Syria to enter into negotiations, which is a necessary first step in dispute settlement. Should the two states be unable to resolve the dispute, the Netherlands can propose to submit the case to arbitration. If no agreement can be reached on this issue, the Netherlands will submit the case to an international court," the ministry said.

The Syrian Civil War has been ongoing since 2011, with Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. Throughout the conflict, Damascus has been accused of using chemical weapons. The Syrian side has been continuously denying the allegations.

