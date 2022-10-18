Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Ministry

The Netherlands will host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Wednesday in the Hague, the foreign ministry said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Netherlands will host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Wednesday in the Hague, the foreign ministry said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands is organizing a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Wednesday, October 19, in the Hague," the statement read.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together Dutch companies and organizations that wish to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the conflict, the ministry said.

The agenda of the conference will include various topics, such as the role of business and public-private partnership platforms in agriculture, water management and healthcare spheres. Attention will be paid to both short-term tasks, such as preparing for the upcoming winter, and long-term ones, the ministry clarified.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to Kiev's criminal attacks against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.