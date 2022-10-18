UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference On Wednesday - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Ministry

The Netherlands will host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Wednesday in the Hague, the foreign ministry said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Netherlands will host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Wednesday in the Hague, the foreign ministry said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands is organizing a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Wednesday, October 19, in the Hague," the statement read.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together Dutch companies and organizations that wish to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the conflict, the ministry said.

The agenda of the conference will include various topics, such as the role of business and public-private partnership platforms in agriculture, water management and healthcare spheres. Attention will be paid to both short-term tasks, such as preparing for the upcoming winter, and long-term ones, the ministry clarified.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to Kiev's criminal attacks against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Water Russia Agriculture Vladimir Putin Kerch Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Netherlands February October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

2 minutes ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

2 minutes ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communica ..

Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports

19 minutes ago
 UN Chief to pay 2-day visit to India for talks wit ..

UN Chief to pay 2-day visit to India for talks with PM Modi, other leaders

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.