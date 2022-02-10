UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Increase Lithuania Troops Deployment To 350 - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Netherlands to Increase Lithuania Troops Deployment to 350 - Defense Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Netherlands' cabinet decided to increase its military contingent in Lithuania from 270 to 350, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a written statement on Wednesday.

"The cabinet of ministers decided to increase contribution to NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) from 270 to 350 military personnel. This additional group will begin to deploy this year," Ollongren said.

Earlier in the day, Germany also sent 350 additional troops to Lithuania to strengthen the NATO battle group.

On February 3 Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda negotiated with Germany and the United States to deploy more troops in Lithuania amid Russia-Belarus joint military exercises and tensions over Ukraine.

Moscow and Minsk are holding joint military drills in Belarus, running until February 20. Troops are rehearsing repelling an external attack.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Minsk Belarus United States Lithuania Netherlands February Border From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

41 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

41 minutes ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

47 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

47 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

47 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>