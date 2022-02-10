Netherlands to Increase Lithuania Troops Deployment to 350 - Defense Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Netherlands' cabinet decided to increase its military contingent in Lithuania from 270 to 350, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a written statement on Wednesday.

"The cabinet of ministers decided to increase contribution to NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) from 270 to 350 military personnel. This additional group will begin to deploy this year," Ollongren said.

Earlier in the day, Germany also sent 350 additional troops to Lithuania to strengthen the NATO battle group.

On February 3 Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda negotiated with Germany and the United States to deploy more troops in Lithuania amid Russia-Belarus joint military exercises and tensions over Ukraine.

Moscow and Minsk are holding joint military drills in Belarus, running until February 20. Troops are rehearsing repelling an external attack.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.